Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Palpable fear of outbreak of epidemic has gripped residents of Ijare, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State following the death of over 36 cows at a sacred groove in the town. Thunder struck the town on Saturday killing the cows.

The dead cows are said to have been left in the groove with no one ready to take the responsibility of evacuating them.

As a result, residents fear an edpidemic could hit the town and its environs.

The Sapetu of Ijare, who is also the second in command to the Olujare, Chief Wemimo Olaniran has appealed to the State Ministry of Environment to assist the community in getting rid of the cows.

Olaniran also called on the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Health to take steps to safeguard the health of the people.

The appeal for help from government came just as elders and traditionalists are planning to perform rituals to appease the gods as the death of the cows are considered mysterious and a desecration of the sacred hill.

Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun who is from the local government led members of the House Committee on Agriculture to the community yesterday.

However, both the ministries of agriculture and health are yet to act on the matter as at the time of filling this report.