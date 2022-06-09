From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Four people were on Tuesday feared dead in a robbery attack in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the attack.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She said that “on Tuesday, 7th of June, 2022, there was an attempted robbery on a J5 vehicle with plate number MKA 469 YJ carrying Onions and potatoes coming from Zaria en route to Ore.

“The vehicle had a stop over at Ondo town and was attacked by men of the underworld. In the cause of this attempt, the robbers shot the driver, while the motorboy escaped with bullet injury, a motorcyclist alongside the pillion and a passerby were also hit by stray bullets.

The PPRO said the police are on the trail of the suspects, assuring that the suspects will be brought to book in no distant time.

She however dispelled insinuation that the killing was a terrorist attack, saying the state is safe.

The police image maker said the rumour was part of fake news being peddled by some disgruntled elements who she described as enemies of peace.

“The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to a fake news being peddled by some mischief makers to cause panic, tension and strife in the state,” she said.

“The Command wishes to state clearly that there was no reprisal attack on the Hausa Community at Sabo area in Ondo town or any part of the state as purported by this war mongers.

“It is, however, disheartening that this peddlers who are out to achieve no good did not confirm the story before spreading this falsehood as the victims involved in this failed robbery are of Yoruba, Igbo and northern extraction.

“Investigation has since commenced and effort is ongoing to arrest the assailants.

“On this note, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Mr Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyediran, has urged the people of the state to remain calm and disregard the fake news, as the rumour mongers are out to stir unnecessary chaos and disrupt the peace of the state.

“This is also to warn the peddlers of this fake news to desist as the command will not fold its arms and let them shatter the peace being enjoyed in the state,” she added.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .