From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Youth Leader of Fulani Association in Nigeria under Jondajam, Alh Adamu Saidu Maikano, has criticised the ‘marching order’ issued by Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to unregistered herdsmen to vacate the state’s forest reserves within seven days.

Maikano, who appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to wade into the matter in order to resolve it peaceably, called on Fulani people in Ondo and other southwestern states not to leave.

The Fulani youth leader made the remarks during an interview with reporters in Jos, indicating that it is unconstitutional for the governor to ask Fulanis to leave the state.

‘We are not happy with the marching order given by the Ondo State Governor for Fulani to vacate the state within 7 days. This is because there is no state in Nigeria that doesn’t have Fulani,’ he stated.

‘The Constitution of this country does not give anybody the right to send anybody away from a state. If there is a problem, we need to look at the constitutional way of resolving it.

‘But it is constitutionally wrong for the governor to just combine the entire Fulani in Ondo and ask them to leave. We have Fulani who are good and loyal citizens of this country, so joining all the elders and obedient youths to ask them to vacate is wrong.’

Alhaji Maikano kicked against Fulani committing crimes and called for their prosecution.

‘I urge all the Fulani that are in Ondo State and in the South-West not to go anywhere. I want President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to step into this matter with the view to resolving it amicably,’ he stated.