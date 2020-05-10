Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has given a one-month ultimatum to people who have deposited corpses in government mortuaries to arrange for their burials, threatening a mass burial should they fail to comply.

The government said the measure is aimed at decongesting morgues in all the government hospitals in the State.

Commissioner for Health Dr Wahab Adegbenro pointed to the many unclaimed and unidentified corpses in morgues across State hospitals as a reason for the directive.

Dr Adegbenro said morgues in State hospitals across Ondo’s 18 local government areas are already congested and if urgent measures are not taken, it would constitute a health hazard to residents of the State.

He said at the expiration of the one-month ultimatum, all unclaimed and unburied corpses in State morgues would be given a mass burial.

The commissioner, who noted that the State government is not insensitive to the culture, traditions and sentiments of the people, said that the ultimatum was given in the interest of all.

Dr Adegbenro recalled that a circular dated April 30th had been earlier issued stating that there is no prohibition of the burial of the dead, but that COVID-19 precautionary measures must be strictly adhered to.

According to the commissioner, burial rites and services must be held at the graveside with not more than 20 people in attendance and social distancing protocols obeyed to the letter.

“No burial services in churches or mosques or partying after burial until the coast is clear, nose masks must be worn by all attendees, soap and water provided for handwashing and hand sanitiser also provided,” the commissioner stressed, adding that it is an offence to go outside one’s house without putting on a face mask, the offence attracting being quarantined for 14 days.

“Parents and caregivers are also advised to keep their children at home and not expose them in order not to be at the risk of contacting COVID-19,” Dr Adegbenro advised.