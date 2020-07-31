Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has approved the appointment of Ife Oyedele, Boye Oyewumi and Akin Olotu as nominated directors for the Sunshine Food Processing Concept Ltd., Emure Ile in Owo Local Government Area.

Oyedele was one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who stepped down for Governor Akeredolu during the party’s primary.

A chieftain of the APC, Oyedele is the Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria executive director.

The Sunshine Food Processing Concepts Ltd. is the egg powder factory that is about to take off at Emure Ile.

The state government had embarked on the project in partnership with Imperium Capital Plc.

Other directors representing the investors on the board of the company, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye, are Olusegun Akanji and Charles Ogunmola.

The governor wishes the eminent personalities the best of luck while charging them to deploy their wealth of experience to develop the company for the good of the state and the people.