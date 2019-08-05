Mr Victor Olajorin, Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishment and Training,made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a training programme organised for civil servants in Akure on Monday.

Olajorin, a member of a committee set up by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr Dare Aragbaye, on Civil Service Reform, said several anomalies were addressed to drastically reposition the service.

According to him, sale of things in the office has been banned and the issue of punctuality was also addressed.

‘’The way civil servants dress was also looked into and they must know how to keep official secrets.

‘’This is to ensure that the workers key into the vision of the new HoS, who is poised to changing the abnormalities in the service.

“That is why we have decided to select some target groups for this training,’’ he said.

Olajorin said the training was part of the directives given to the new HoS by Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to reposition public service.

He urged the senior civil servants in the state to lead by example.

(NAN)