Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has explained that the N50 billion bond approved by the state House of Assembly will be used to execute capital projects and also complete the ongoing ones initiated by the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The state government also dismissed insinuations making the rounds that the bond will be used to fund the second term election of Governor Akeredolu.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, who made the comments at the weekend, noted that the bond issuance was necessary to enable government pay contractors handling its various capital projects across the state.

He pointed out that the money from the capital market would not go to the purse of the state government but would be spent directly on state projects.

“The governor didn’t take loan or bond to win his election in 2016, the people freely gave him their mandate, so he can’t take loan to do any reelection. Disregard opposition, opposition will always talk, it is part of their job to talk. We all know that the money would not be paid into government’s purse but it will be used to fund all these ongoing and new capital projects directly,” Ojogo stated.

The government spokesman assured the people of the state that contractors would soon return to sites of road projects currently experiencing delay, adding that with the approval of the bond, ongoing projects would be completed in due time.

He added that the state government would soon come up with actions on local government election and creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).