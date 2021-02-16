From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has directed the state’s Ministry of Justice to investigate the allegation made by an indigene of the state, Mr Olupelumi Fagboyegun, against the Chief Judge of the state, Justice O Akeredolu, on his alleged illegal arrest and detention for over three years.

Mr Olupelumi had in a video which has gone viral on the social media claimed that the Chief Judge had caused him to suffer unjustly.

He claimed that he had returned from the United Kingdom to visit his father only to be arrested on the order of the Chief Judge.

He said he had spent three years in detention and faced trial in three different courts presided by three different judges without delivering judgment.

Olupelumi, who claims to be a single father, said he wants to return to the United Kingdom to reunite with his children, appealing to the the Federal Ministry of Justice to intervene in his matter.

He said he could not get justice from the Ondo State Ministry of Justice due to the perceived influence of the Chief Judge who he alleges has shown bias in the matter.

Mr Olupelumi called on the federal government to prevail on the state judiciary and revisit his case currently pending before the state high court of justice.

Olupelumi in the video raised the alarm that the state judiciary was being used by the Chief Judge to persecute him and keep him in unlawfulcustody for entering into his father’s house.

Governor Akeredolu in a tweet, responding to the video petition, directed the office of the state Attorney-General to investigate the matter with a view to unraveling the facts behind the case and ensure that justice is done.

The Governor tweet reads:

‘I have instructed my Attorney-General to investigate the allegation. We will ensure the investigation is thorough, fair and transparent.’

‘In view of this, the Attorney-General of Ondo State and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, has directed the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) to immediately investigate the allegation made against the Chief Judge.

‘The Attorney-General assured that the investigation into the matter will be thorough, fair and transparent in order to assure the public that Governor Akeredolu’s administration is determined to preserve the integrity of the courts and the judiciary.’