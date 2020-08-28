Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has said that the October 10 Ondo governorship election is a choice between progress and stagnation.

Makinde stated this, on Friday, in Abuja, while speaking at the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo governorship national campaign council.

The Oyo governor, who is the chairman of the campaign council, while stating that the PDP is poised to win the Ondo governorship poll, said all the party needs is for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be unbiased in the contest.

According to him, “The election of October 10, 2020 is about choice between progress and stagnation. It is a choice between continued hardship and prosperity. The PDP is presenting the people of Ondo State the right choice. We are not asking INEC to favour is, we only ask that they do their work.”

Makinde assured that the PDP will go into the election with a united house, as efforts are being made to ensure that members and leaders of the party in Ondo State close ranks ahead of the governorship poll.

Speaking at the event, the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, warned the Ondo State government against using the local security outfit, Amotekun, to harass the opposition during the governorship poll.

Secondus noted that the people of South West sought for the creation of Amotekun to secure them. He stated that anything short of that will amount to undermining the will of the people.

According to him, “we want to warn that state security outfits are at experimental stages and any abuse will mean the end of it. The people of the South West desired Amotekun, to secure them, anything otherwise would be undermining the will of the people.”