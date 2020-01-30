The Ondo State Government, says it has integrated into the National Tax Identification Number (TIN) system to capture tax payers and boost revenue generation in the state.

Mr Tolu Adegbie, the Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS), made the disclosure during a courtesy visit and presentation of TIN certificate to the State Head of Service (HOS), Dare Aragbaiye on Thursday in Akure.

Adegbie said that the tax certificate also integrated personal data of the bearer including his or her personal bank account.

He said that the scheme is designed to enroll and issue Tax Clearance Certificate coded with personal TIN number to the tax payers.

Also speaking, Dare Aragbaiye commended Adegbie and his team over the outstanding increase recorded in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) since he assumed duty.

Aragbaiye said that the development had not only save the state from financial predicaments but also brought a lot of development to the state.

He noted that the application of TIN to the operation of individual personal account would stem tax evasion in the society, adding that the higher the number of people paying tax the lesser the burden on them.

Aragbaiye further called on the Board to sensitise the people on the TIN and the need for them to fulfill their obligations to the government.

He noted that the higher population of a state would be an advantage to improving its revenue base. (NAN)