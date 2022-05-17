The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in Ondo State, Mr Bamidele Ologun, has affirmed his support for athletes who have done well in sports in the state.

Ologun stated this on Monday in Akure while hosting boxers that won five medals in boxing competitions held in Kaduna State in March.

The championship which was hosted in Kaduna, was tagged National Men and Women Open Boxing Championship.

The commissioner, while welcoming the boxers to his office, appreciated their efforts and encouraged them to work harder, adding that the state was preparing for the National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta.

“l appreciate the management of Ondo State Sports Council, JAC Boxers Promotions and the athletes for being good ambassadors of the state.

“Most especially, I thank Mr Governor, for his support for Sports development in the state,” he said.

In his remarks, the General Manager of the State Sports Council, Mr Henry Babatunde, said he was delighted to have led the team of great ambassadors, who had made the state proud by winning medals.

According to him, they need to be appreciated and recorgnised, noting that, that is why JAC Boxers Promotions is given cash rewards to the boxers to motivate them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner later presented undisclosed cash gifts to the boxers. (NAN)