Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) has dragged Zenith Bank before the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) over the non-payment of N200 million, being part of guaranteed sum made on behalf of a company, Zhi Jiang Construction Company Limited, with the Commission.

In a suit between JIANG Construction Company Limited versus Zenith Bank Plc and OSOPADEC, the agency sought the intervention of the CBN for the release of the N200 million, being part payment of the sum guaranteed by Zenith Bank Plc.

The agency claimed that it awarded the construction of Aboto-Atijere road which was 28.5 km to a Chinese firm, Zhi JIANG Construction Company Limited, on December 27, 2017.

A legal officer of the Agency said the total contract sum of the road project was N8.8 Billion while an advance payment guaranteed dated April 4, 2018, was provided by Zenith Bank.

He said a sum of N800million mobilisation fees was to be paid in instalments of N200 million per tranche to Zhi Jiang Construction Company Limited account domiciled in Zenith Bank with the first tranche already paid.

However, after the payment of the first tranche, he alleged that the construction company breached the terms of the contractual agreement which necessitated the commission to determine the contract on January 16, 2019.

‘The Commission through a letter dated January 16, 2019, then wrote the Zenith Bank, demanding that its N200million guaranteed for its Customers (Zhi Jiang Construction Company) be refunded into OSOPADEC’s Account domiciled with Zenith Bank.

But, the Commission did not receive any acknowledgement of its letter of refund from the Bank.

‘Consequently, the Construction Company instituted a suit against Zenith Bank and OSOPADEC at the Federal High Court, Lagos which struck out the case.

‘We wrote again to Zenith Bank demanding for the N200million part-payment of the guaranteed sum of the Contract and attached the Certified True Copy of the Judgement, but the Bank refused to acknowledge the letters several times and deliberately refused to refund our money.

‘It has been brought to our notice that Zenith Bank’s reason for unjustly withholding our money is that the Claimant (Messers Zhi Jiang) has filed a Notice of Appeal against the Judgement of the Federal High Court, Lagos delivered since July 2, 2019,’ he added.

The Commission noted that it is spurious for Zenith Bank to hold on to its money since January 16, 2019, under the pretext that there was an appeal, stressing that the action is fraudulent and should be sanctioned.

OSOPADEC accordingly sought the intervention of the CBN to direct Zenith Bank to refund the sum of N200million to the commission without further delay.

It called for the payment of the same amount with interest at the present rate from the date it began to demand its money till the final liquidation of the said amount.