From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has ratified the selection of two traditional rulers in the state. The two new monarchs are Prince Samuel Bayode Agboola, whose selection was approved as the new Onirun of Irun-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, as well as that of Prince Nelson Gbadega Akintolaye as the Akamuja of Igburowo in Odigbo Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said in a statement that the kingmakers of Irun selected Prince Agboola and presented him to the government for approval.

He said the State Executive Council at its meeting on Monday deliberated and concluded that the procedure adopted in the selection of the Onirun and Akamuja were in conformity with the provisions of extant laws of the state.

He said both had earlier been cleared as having no issue before the State Executive Council considered their approval.

‘The council met and deliberated on some far-reaching decisions. As part of the commitment of this administration to respect traditional institutions and allow towns and villages to select traditional heads for themselves, the council approved the appointment of two traditional heads.

‘Their selections were deliberated upon and the council, particularly, focused on the procedure adopted in their selection and found that it was in conformity with the laid down Laws. The Council has, therefore, graciously approved their selection as done by the kingmakers,’ Ojogo said.

