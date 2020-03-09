Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Government has denied the rumoured killing of a commercial motorcycle (‘okada’) operator by one of the drivers in the convoy of state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

News had filtered Sunday evening that a middle-aged okada rider was hit by one of the drivers in the convoy of Mr Akeredolu in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area.

The deceased was said to have been killed by the driver when the Governor was returning to Akure, the state capital, after a visit to Owo, his hometown.

But the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, denied the news and urged members of the public to disregard it.

“This clarification becomes pertinent in view of the misleading narrative that has trailed the unfortunate death of a motorcyclist who had a collision with a stationary vehicle. This, without prejudice to police investigation, is the outcome of our preliminary probe on the heels of the anxiety understandably generated by the deliberate news slant.

“The incidented vehicle is now at the Police Station in Owo for inspection and possible verification by Journalists as well as the public.

“Notwithstanding that the Governor’s convoy was not involved as erroneously painted in the reports, Governor Akeredolu sympathises with the family of the deceased and prays God for the repose of his soul.

“This incident, unfortunate and avoidable as it seems, underscores the need for caution on our highways,” he said.