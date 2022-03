From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State government has declared that there is no case of Lassa fever in the state.

The state had in 2020 recorded an outbreak of Lassa fever in some parts, especially in the Akoko division.

The state government described recent rumours about the outbreak of Lassa fever as the handiwork of some disgruntled elements.

The government said it will continue to do everything necessary to ensure that the residents live healthily and enjoy peace.