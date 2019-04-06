(NAN)The Ondo State government on Saturday inaugurated a 45kw cabin-type mini-grid power project in Gbagira town of the Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

The mini-grid was part of the electricity intervention scheme of the Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) administration in the state.

The Special Adviser on Public Utilities to the governor, Mr. Tunji-Light Ariyomo, commended the duo of Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger-Delta (PIND) and A4 and T Power Solutions for the success of the Gbagira project.

Ariyomo also revealed that another development partner, Community Energy Social Enterprise recently completed about 85kw solar plant in Akure north for the use of an SME cluster and that the new plant would be inaugurated by the governor in due course.

The special adviser explained that the Gbagira power plant brought to five, the number of successfully completed community power interventions by the Akeredolu-led government in the past two years.

“The Ondo state government in 2018, provided off-grid solar interventions in Ebute-Ipare, Aboto and Igbobini towns through another private firm, Messrs R. R. Reynolds.

“Today, we are delighted that the PIND and A4 and T Solutions have continued this serious business of providing quality 24 /7 electricity for our people using alternative technology,” he said.

According to Ariyomo, there are other ongoing power projects in other parts of the state including the state capital city, Akure.

“Another private firm is building an independent power plant (IPP) that will service government-owned establishments and government-owned residential estates in Akure while another company is building an IPP around Igbokoda to serve the community and adjoining areas as well as the university campus in Igodan Lisa,” he added.

Commending the people of the state for their cooperation and support for the Akeredolu-led administration, the special adviser appealed to the people of the host communities to jealously guard the facilities.

“We wish to appeal to the people, to support all these initiatives by ensuring the protection of the facilities,” he tasked them.

He, however, implored the beneficiaries of the power projects to ensure prompt and regular payment of their bills.

“We, therefore, appeal to the people to ensure prompt payment of their energy bills. It is only by so doing that the respective private companies can recoup their investments and be able to remain in business,” Ariyomo said.

In his comment, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan, commended Gov. Akeredolu on the giant stride, saying the various projects being executed in the Southern Senatorial district were laudable.

He pledged the continuous support of the people for the administration, adding it was good the governor is addressing the most challenging problem of the community.

According to him, the advent of the IPP in the community will ensure the speedy socio-economic development of the community experience.

The monarch promised that the community would guard jealously, all the power facilities and ensure prompt payment of bills.