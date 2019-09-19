The Ondo State government, on Thursday, justified the demolition of beer parlours and makeshift buildings in its Government Reserved Areas (GRAs) and “containers” on Airport Road in Oba-Ile.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Rasheed Badmus, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure that the beer parlours had become meeting points for men of the underworld.

NAN reports that the ministry had, on Wednesday, demolished some illegal structures and beer parlours in the GRA, while it also pulled down “containers” on Akure Airport Road in Oba-Ile.

Badmus said that residents of the GRA had petitioned the state government, through his ministry, about the activities of criminal elements in their area.

He said that government decided to demolish the containers and other attachments on the Airport Road to beautify the axis, being the major road to the airport.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the management of the ministry carried out demolition of some illegal structures in Alagbaka GRA.

“We have our reasons; some of the residents in the area wrote to the governor, through us, that some people were terrorising them and they believed that those doing so were using the bars as meeting points.

“Originally, there was no approval for selling of beers in GRAs. That one has already caused some problems. It was deliberated upon by the state executive council and we gave them quit notice.

“On the demolition of containers in Oba Ile, if important dignitaries such as the president are to visit Akure, they will pass through Oba-Ile Airport Road and anything seen along the road will be taken as the picture of the entire Akure metropolis. So we want to beautify the place,” he said. (NAN)