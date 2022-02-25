From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

All appears to be set for the by-election for Akure North/Akure South federal constituency of Ondo State holding in Akure, the Ondo State capital today.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed the election for today following the death of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon Adedayo Omolafe.

The former lawmaker had died last year and his seat has since became vacant in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Stakeholders including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), political parties especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) said they are all set for the election.

Three major political parties including the PDP, APC and Social Democratic Party (SDP) are participating in the election which will hold in two Local Government Areas that make up the federal constituency.

Meanwhile, the state government has ordered restriction of vehicular and human movements in the constituency throughout the period of the election.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo in a statement issued on Friday said the restriction was to ensure free and fair poll.

He said “in order to ensure a violence-free election and for purposes of achieving an electoral process devoid of infractions and breaches in the Akure North/South Federal Constituency by-election the Ondo State Government hereby directs all vehicular and human movements restricted as from 12 midnight of Friday, 25th to 5pm of Saturday 26th, February 2022 within the affected electoral jurisdiction.

“Within same period too, all adjoining routes leading to the Federal Constituency from areas outside the prescribed jurisdiction for the purpose of the election are equally closed to vehicular movements.

“Within these prescribed periods, only vehicles and personnel on electoral duties, essential assignments as well as emergency medical movements are exempted from this restriction order.

“Security agencies have been mandated to enforce this directive forthwith, Ojogo added.