Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has directed workers from level 01 to 12 in its workforce to stay at home with effect from Tuesday.

This, the state government said the action was part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Speaking with newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the decision became imperative considering the spread of the disease to some neighbouring states.

He also disclosed that the state government has placed a total ban on all political, social and religious gatherings in the state for 14 days in the first instance.

Ojogo said gatherings at clubs, beer parlours and joints are prohibited until further notice.

He said “all civil servants from grade levels 01-12, except those on essential duties as may be determined by their respective accounting officers and chief executives, are hereby advised to stay at home for now.

“Government, as well as all persons of goodwill in Ondo State, no doubt, heaved a sigh of relief when a few days ago, our collective anxiety became calm only after the result conducted on a suspected COVID-19 case turned out negative.

“In the meantime, the government wishes to encourage the PDP in Ondo State to consider postponing its state congress scheduled for Tuesday, 24th March 2020 and take a cue from the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, who by a public apology, agreed that the party did not exercise discretion by organising a political rally in Ibadan.

“As a responsive government with a strong resolve to stem the influx of an undeterminable number of persons in their hundreds into the state especially from unverifiable areas, the state government has already directed the Commissioner of Police and heads of other security agencies to enforce all regulations in respect of crowd control as spelt out by the government,” he added.