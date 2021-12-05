From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have disagreed over the honourary doctorate degree recently conferred on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu by the Ajayi Crowder University, Oyo.

The PDP had in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei said the honour done Akeredolu was undue considering his policies in the education sector.

Peretei said Akeredolu’s government has failed in the education sector and should therefore not be considered for such honour.

He noted that the state owned universities charged more than any other state owned university in the country.

But the state government described the PDP’s allegation as the height of insensitivity to the progress and development in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo said “to expect the opposition PDP to keep quiet without last kicks and not embrace any straw in its drowning moment is illusionary. Even at that, the APC had before now, issued a statement in that regards. So to add to that means an unnecessary glorification of the PDP.

“On the issue, whether or not the immediate past Deputy Governor, through his aide, also released a statement, I doubt if indeed, that statement was actually directed to be issued.

“The reason is simple; the issue at stake, a Doctorate Degree in Law, LL.D, Honorary Causa, is far too sophisticated to be comprehended. It cannot be properly discerned by everybody,” he added.