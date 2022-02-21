From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government have disagreed on the Executive Order recently signed by the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

The PDP had alleged that the Executive Order signed by Akeredolu was an attempt to make his son, Babajide who is the Director General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) in charge of all government projects and programmes

The party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kenedy Peretei alleged that Akeredolu was planning to make his own, superior to all members of the state Executive Council.

He said “as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu celebrates his fifth year anniversary as Governor of Ondo State this week, the only question on many lips is, “Is this how things will continue to be in Ondo State?”

“The Governor has just signed an Executive Order to provide legal cover for the illegal appointment of his son, Babajide as Director General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

“On a good day, when a Governor signs an Executive Order for the good of the people, it is done with funfair, but this particular one was secretly signed because of the implications for the government. It is an Order that has finally reduced State Commissioners, some of them accomplished in their various fields to submit projects from their Ministries for approval to Mr Governor’s son, who will in turn depend on “professional Corp of officers” to give such approvals before Almighty Mr. Governor appends his signature with the red pen. Governance has never been reduced to such a laughable extent in the history of the state .

But the state government said the PDP position on the Executive Order was a show of gross lack of knowledge about public governance or another failed but usually warped twist to misinform the populace.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo said “the Executive Order in reference is an official document duly signed by the Governor. But was it signed with the Governor’s son in mind? No. Will PPIMU commence and end with the Governor’s son? NO. Was there an institution like PPIMU as presently enunciated before now? NO. Does PPIMU form part of an enduring Government legacy intended to engender and deepen good governance in tandem with the ever changing governance environment? Are there other bodies in the mould of PPIMU in various states across Nigeria?

“The churned mischief assaults logic; it similarly, carries the burden of a self-kill that the PDP admits the existence of such institutions under previous administrations. This is agreeable, only to the extent that indeed, Due Process Offices (what is now called the Bureau for Public Procurement) existed. Under the current administration, it still suffices with defined roles with unfettered responsibilities within its areas of operation.

“It, therefore, appears illogical to consider improvements aimed at strengthening our public governance capacities within the prism of challenged political confines. By implication, what the opposition party has said in simple terms is: “let’s remain static and not run with the changing times.

“As a responsible government, we will not solve today’s problems, especially in public governance, with yesterday’s solutions. PPIMU has come to stay. It is not the baby of an individual. It is an initiative to drive service delivery and enhance efficiency in public service,” he added.