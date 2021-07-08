From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has expressed concern over the rising cases of insecurity in the state, especially Akure, the state capital

The state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo said “noticeable cases are traceable to the activities of cult groups and ancillary circumstances.”

“Further to this, Night Clubs and their late hour activities have heightened this ugly situation. Most importantly, such locations along major roads in the state capital are most culpable. This is abhorrent, without doubt,” he stated.

Ojogo said “Government wishes to reiterate its ban on late hour activities of Night Clubs, Pubs and Public Bars. Succinctly, any violation of this ban from 12 midnight shall be met with a commensurate action by relevant authorities.

“For emphasis, no night club or bar must operate beyond midnight, starting from today, Thursday July 8, 2021.

“Accordingly, relevant security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps have been briefed and directed to carry out this renewed vigour and directive in this regard,” he added.

