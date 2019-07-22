Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Government has raised the alarm over alleged plan by some prominent individuals in the state to engage in campaign of calumny and attack Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who spoke on behalf of the state government, also alleged that there were plots by some politicians in the state to embark on what he described as a well-rehearsed campaign of calumny against the Akeredolu-led administration.

He described the plot as ignoble and inhuman.

“The main target of the evil plot is the governor as well as members of his immediate family.

“This orchestrated plot intends to malign, blackmail and discredit the Akeredolu-led administration. It is a calendarized plot with all the components of unimaginable lies and imaginary concoctions.

“For the records, the Akeredolu-led administration has strived and thrived on the enviable pedestal of transparency, accountability and fairness since inception. This, it will continue to sustain and guard zealously, the creeping unholy, ignoble and inhuman machinations notwithstanding.

“For observant people of the state, frivolous and needless confrontation with those perceived to harbour or bear divergent political opinions is one area the Akeredolu-led government has consciously avoided.

“This is more so that Governor Akeredolu believes in the principle of freedom of association just as he relishes constructive criticism. This strengthens democratic governance.

“Nonetheless, the Ondo State government, with no intention to suppress different views about governance, finds this ignoble plot a despicable and divisive plot. It smacks of desperation on the part of the orchestra directors and their performers.

“For the Akeredolu-led administration, the people, through good governance first before any other venture.

“Despite this plot, the administration will not be distracted. Neither will such satanic machinations be allowed to have a dissuasive potency on the governor’s desire to bring all on board for a better Ondo State,” Ojogo said.

Meanwhile, a faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) led by former deputy governor, Alli Olanusi, has distanced itself from the second term ambition of Governor Akeredolu.

Olanusi, while addressing members of his faction at a meeting in Akure, declared that there is no automatic ticket for Akeredolu.

He said the peace move initiated by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was not to support Akeredolu for a second term in office.

Tinubu and some leaders of the party in the South West had recently brokered peace between the two feuding factions of the APC in the state.

Akeredolu has parted ways with some leaders of the party in the state since after the primary election that produced him as the party’s candidate.

The internal crisis led to the emergence of a parallel executive in the state as the faction led by Olanusi refused to recognise the State Working Committee led by Ade Adetimehin.