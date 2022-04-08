Ondo State Government says it will partner relevant agencies to enhance food sufficiency by ensuring massive food production in the state.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said this at the graduation ceremony and disbursement of working capital to 260 trained women and youths by IFAD-LIFE-ND Project on Thursday in Akure.

The trainees, generally known as “incubatees”, received training on Cocoa, Cassava, Fishery and Poultry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Niger-Delta (LIFE-ND) is a project sponsored by International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in partnership with Niger Delta Development Commission (NDCC).

The Deputy Governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Segun Omojuwa, restated government’s passion for the project.

According to the acting governor, the programme is aimed at transforming rural economy by ensuring food security and job creation for rural youths and women.

He said that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had approved payment of counterpart fund as appropriate to enhance success of the programme.

Aiyedatiwa said government had put all machinery in place in securing the state from the menace of cattle/herdsmen and bandits through the introduction of the Amotekun to give the ”incubatees” a secured platform to operate optimally.

“The project’s overall goal is to transform rural economy in which the rural population can derive prosperity and equal benefits.

“It will also enhance income, food security and job creation for rural youths and women through Agribusiness enterprise development in a sustainable basis in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria,” he said.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Mr Olatayo Aribo, said the programme would increase job creation, income generation, food security and foreign exchange, both at local and international levels.

“This is no doubt a unique ceremony in our state, where 260 incubatees’ disaggregated to 123 females and 137 males would graduate after receiving training in four major Agribusiness enterprises,” he said.

The State Coordinator of IFAD, Mr Olawale Ademola, said it aimed to continue to support agricultural development by empowering youths. (NAN)