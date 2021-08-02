From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three residential buildings have been sealed by the Ondo State government in Akure, the state capital for alleged environmental infractions by the owners and occupants of the affected buildings.

The General Manager of the state Waste Management Authority, Mrs Ayo Adeyemo disclosed this to newsmen in Akure.

She said all the occupants of the affected buildings were sent out by the government environmental officers who enforced the order.

The affected buildings are located at Oke Ogba community in Akure and the order of the government was said to be indefinite until further notice.

She said the owners and occupants of the sealed buildings were arrested by the environmental officials who moved around the state to inspect the level of compliance to the sanitation exercise.

According to her, the owners and occupants of the sealed buildings had committed various offences against the state environmental laws, hence the government order.

She said the offences committed include not having toilets in the houses, not having kitchens, leaving in uncompleted buildings which is dangerous for inhabitants, bushy environment and absent of other necessary facilities among others.

She frowned at the attitude of some landlords whose houses were without toilets and other necessary needed facilities, stressing that the government would not hesitate to clamp down on any violators.

She said all hands must be on deck to support the government’s efforts at keeping the state clean and warding off outbreaks of diseases.

She said “As it is now the houses have been sealed and nobody should enter into them and the owners of the buildings would be charged to court.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.