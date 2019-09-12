Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Government has threatened to demolition all beer parlours and other illegal business centres within the Government Reserved Areas (GRAs) in major towns of the state.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Rasheed Badmus, stated this in Akure during a chat with newsmen.

He said: “The State Executive Council has mandated our ministry that all beer parlours in Alagbaka and Ijapo estates, which are areas considered as GRA in Akure, should be demolished. Also, in Owo, Ore, Ondo and and other major cities in the state, the same thing will be done.

“We have visited them and served them quit notice. we will not tolerate any attachment in our GRAs. It seems most of the people engaging in this illegal activities do not respond.

“GRA is not meant for beer parlours or attachments. Very soon, the demolition will start and all attachments will be removed,” he said.

Badmus said the decision to demolish the structures was reached months back during one of the State Executive Council meetings, saying illegal structures that were not approved will not be allowed to stand.

He also cited security as another reason for the planned demolition, saying government was not comfortable with late night activities of some elements patronising the areas.

“After drinking, they are always terrorising the area, we have given then notice, it us over 10 months now,” he said.