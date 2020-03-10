Mr Donald Ojogo, Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, has described the collaboration between the state government and UNICEF as “fruitful and robust’’.

Ojogo said this while declaring open the 2020 Communication for Development (C4D) Sharing and Proposal Writing workshop in Akure on Tuesday.

The commissioner said that the relationship had resulted in improvement in the standard of living of the people of the state.

He said that the collaboration between the state and UNICEF had also achieved significant impacts on the healthcare of the people, especially children and mothers.

He said that sensitisation of the public through wall paintings on hygiene and sanitation had been carried out by the state’s Ministry of Information and Orientation with support from UNICEF.

The commissioner reiterated the efforts that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration in putting in place measures such as sensitisation and enlightenment to combating Coronavirus ravaging the world.

Ojogo stressed that the administration had left no stone unturned in the war against coronavirus and other dreaded diseases inimical to the health of the people.

He, therefore, urged the people of the state to maintain hygienic environment and health enhancing practice such as constant hand washing with soap under running water system.

Ojogo promised that his ministry would continue to sensitise and educate the people with a view to preventing outbreak of diseases.

Dr Tushar Rane, the Chief of Akure Field Office of UNICEF, who was represented by Mrs Caroline Akosile, appreciated the Ondo State government for collaborating with UNICEF in making life better for the people of the state.

Rane urged participants to come up with laudable proposals that would have positive impact on women and children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants were drawn from Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Edo. (NAN)