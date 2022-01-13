From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has warned residents of the state, especially farmers, not to take the law into their hands, by attacking herdsmen who terrorize them.

The state government expressed concerns over renewed attacks by herdsmen in some parts of the state, however, assuring residents that it would ensure the situation is brought under control.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, in a statement on Wednesday, enjoined farmers to report any invasion of farmlands and unauthorised grazing to the police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, South West Security Network (Amotekun) and other security agencies.

He said no individual or community was permitted to resort to self-help.

“This reinforced directive, which is the outcome of the State Security Council meeting, is pertinent following renewed hostilities between farmers and herders, resulting in casualties in some boundary towns between Ondo and Edo states.

“Undoubtedly, the latest killings are barbaric and condemnable, even as efforts have been deepened to apprehend the culprits through inter-state co-operation and synergy.

“Government, however, believes strongly that such situations are avoidable, if security agencies are always afforded the opportunity to intervene before the escalation of violence.

“Residents are, therefore, urged to abide by this directive and trust in the capacity of our security agencies to enforce to the fullest provisions of the Anti-open Grazing Law that is in operation in the state.

“Henceforth, any confirmed report of self-help that impairs the operations of security agencies shall be viewed as unhelpful to government’s efforts at any given instance,” he said.