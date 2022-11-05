Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Bamidele Ologun, has said Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the state is always willing to support any activities that would improve the lives of the youths.

Ologun said this at the end of four days partnership scouting programme between Sunshine Stars and Moyero FC on Friday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scouting programme was between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4.

The commissioner affirmed the readiness of the current administration to support football and other sports development.

He said the three-year contract agreement between Sunshine Stars and Moyero group was to confirm of the state government’s readiness to develop football and other sports in the state.

“Before we signed the contract with Moyero group, we knew it was going to be a great outing. Our governor is always ready to support youth and sports development.

“Investment in Sunshine Stars and Queens could not be done alone, on this note, we are calling on interested sports developers to partner with the government to develop the sector,” he said.

He said that the renovation of the stadium would be embarked on as soon as possible so as to ensure that facilities were improved for players and athletes.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Moyero group, Mr Lanre Moyero, said that it has always been in his dream to use sports, especially football, to generate funds and use it to create employment for the youths.

He said the partnership with Sunshine Stars was not limited to selling of players alone, but it included provision of equipment to the club to make its players marketable worldwide.

“The good thing is that our Agent (scout) has been able to identify and pick some talents in the state and some of the identified players will be moved to Europe in the next few days,” he said.

The Head of Operations of Moyero FC, Mr Akin Akinbobola, said the partnership was a win-win situation for both sides and the players too.

Akinbobola reiterated that the partnership was beyond selling of players, adding that in the next couple of days, more about the partnership would be manifesting. (NAN)