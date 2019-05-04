A socio-political group in Ondo State, the Sunshine Movement for Good Governance (SMoGG), has commended the state governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu over his resolution to pay the N30, 000 minimum wage recently signed into law by the Federal government.

Akeredolu, while addressing workers at the Workers Day celebration in Akure on Wednesday, had confirmed the readiness of his administration to pay the new minimum wage as approved by law.

The group, in a statement, signed by its coordinator and secretary, Comrade Segun Akinwale and Comrade Adebisi Adeyanju respectively, said, the governor’s move has further reaffirmed that he is committed to ensuring better life for the state’s workforce.

The group praised the governor for the prompt and regular payment of salaries as well as the payment of backlog of seven months salaries inherited from the previous administration and for making the welfare of workers top priority in its programmes.

The group said: “the governor’s declaration that his administration will pay the new minimum wage resonates hope and comfort to the entire Ondo State workers. In spite of the strangulating financial challenges confronting the nation and the paucity of funds that has almost made governance difficult, Governor Akeredolu always pay workers salaries as and when due.

“It is on record that salaries of workers till date have been regularly paid. Backlog of seven months salaries owed by the previous government have been fully paid, except for just one month left to be settled, which we believe will be resolved soon.”

The group added that workers in the state had never complained of belated salaries, saying it is another testament that the government cares for their wellbeing.

The group, however, urged the governor not to relent in doing good works and to continue to sustain the various welfare programmes for the workers and massive infrastructural development across the state.