From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo cultural organisation, Owo is One Association (OIOA), has called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to secure all parts of the State in order to curb the State’s violent crime menace.

The group condemned the recent killing of the traditional ruler of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area, Oba Adeusi, saying the current security situation in the State needs improvement.

Describing the killing of Adeusi as ‘sacrilege and desecration of our culture, values and tradition,’ the group called on Governor Akeredolu, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, to ensure the security of lives and property of all residents.

Expressing fear on the level of insecurity in Owo and Ose Local Government Areas, the group stressed the need for security agencies to redouble their efforts at ensuring general security.

OIOA National Coordinator Chief Akin Aruwajoye said: ‘This attack is one too many. Government and the security agencies must move and act fast to put an end to this rampaging brigandage.

‘If it can happen to Olufon of Ifon, a well-respected and revered first-class traditional ruler, a progressive and amiable gentleman, complete good human being, who is safe again in this State?

‘Unfortunately, it seems the security situation in the State is deteriorating. This gruesome murder of Olufon of Ifon is not an isolated nor a one-off case; rather a feature of daily life.

‘Ondo North district is now notorious and replete with reports of mindless and incessant kidnapping, banditry and extortionist demand for ransom. Owo seems to have become the epicentre for these maunders and their nefarious activities.

‘As a group, we are aggrieved at the incessant and mindless abduction of our people, the constant payment of a huge ransom in cash and the death of our people in the hands of these marauders.

‘We appeal to our people to be vigilant, security conscious and report all suspicious movements to the authorities,’ he added.