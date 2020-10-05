Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure



No fewer than 10 political parties have withdrawn from the Ondo State governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday.

The political parties withdrew for Mr Eyitayo Jegede, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The parties are Accord Party (AP) Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party (ADP) All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and African Action Congrees (AAC).

Others include the social Democratic Party mSD APM, APP, NNPP, NRM and SDP

Speaking on behalf of the political parties at the PDP secretariat in Akure, chairman of the SDP in the state, Mr Oladele Ogunbameru said the decision was made at a meeting held on October 4, 2020 with the leaders and chieftains of the PDP.

According to the SDP Chairman, the move was borne out of their commitment to good governance in the state, which they believe can only be offered by the PDP.

Reacting to the development, the State chairman of the PDP, Fatai Adams said the support from the 10 political parties indicated acceptability of Jegede which shows that the party will emerge victorious at the poll.