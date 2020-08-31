Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 100 politicians, cutting across three political parties, yesterday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Iju/Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The defectors claimed to have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) for the PDP.

They were received by the party’s governorship candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, the state chairman of the PDP-, Mr. Fatai Adams; a former deputy governor of the state, Otunba Omolade Oluwateru, and a House of Representatives member (Akure North/South Constituency) Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, among other PDP leaders.

Speaking for the defectors, a former candidate for the House of Assembly election for the ACPN, Mr Busuyi Alademehin, said, “We all resolved to join the PDP and mobilise all our supporters to vote for the party, principally because of the personality of Eyitayo Jegede.

“Here is a man who has always been in touch with the common people, especially those at the grassroots; and we believe that if we elect him as our governor, he will do all within his powers to alleviate our suffering.

“No doubt, we had got tempting offers from the ruling APC, begging us to join them but we turned them down.

“We are better informed and are not ready to mortgage our future; not after these three and half years of neglect by those in the helm of affairs,” he added.

Also on the occasion, a former PDP chairman in the state, Chief Ebenezer Alabi, publicly denied a festering rumour that he had joined the deputy governor of the state, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, to defect to Zenith LabourParty (ZLP).

He said “People should stop bearing tales about me without clarifying from me. I remain a loyal PDP member. The fact that I worked for another candidate before the primary election doesn’t mean I must leave my party once my candidate did not win.

“So, I am wholly for our governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, and there is no going back,” Alabi declared.

Welcoming the defectors, Jegede assured them of a level-playing ground, saying, “PDP is a party that genuinely sets out to serve people and wants more people in its fold.”

He also reiterated his promises of giving the children quality and affordable education, providing free health services for pregnant women, nursing mothers and the elderly; and granting financial aids to petty traders and artisans, among others.

The governorship candidate also warned those plotting to invade Ondo State with mercinaries from other states with the aim of rigging the October 10 election, “to stop short at the state’s borders, as the people are determined to defend their right.”