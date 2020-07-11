Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 11 governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have kicked against the adoption of indirect primary election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the party’s primary election.

The aspirants, who vehemently opposed indirect primary has thus sent a letter to the party’s Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) to oppose the INEC decision.

However, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking a re-election, did not append his signature to the letter submitted to the office of the national chairman of the party in Abuja. The letter entitled: “Why indirect primary cannot be an option for Ondo State governorship primary election,” was submitted by Chief Olusola Oke, one of the aspirants on behalf of others at the national chairman’s office. The aspirants who opposed indirect primaries are: Olusola Oke, lfeoluwa Oyedele, Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi; Olayide Owolabi Adelami; Isaacs Kekemeke and Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe. Others are: Awodeyi Colinus, Olubukola Adetula, Dr. Abraham Olusegun and Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied division in the party. The party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye in a statement, said the party remains united. Reacting to claim by one Olatunja that he is the authentic state chairman of the party, Kalejaiye said: “it is curious that Olatunja, who was not part of the process during the state congress, over two years ago, would appear from nowhere and announce himself as a factional chairman.

We perceive his action as an extension of the gross indiscipline the Ade Adetimehin-led executive has strived relentlessly to stamp out of the party in the last two years. Olatunja and his co-travellers have made crystal demonstration of the fact that they are solely out to cause confusion within the fold and lower the image of the chapter before stakeholders outside the state.”