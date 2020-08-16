Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 1,200 members of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors, led by Mr Akinwumi Sowore; a cousin of the deputy governor and governorship candidate of the ZLP, Mr Agboola Ajayi said they are ready to work for the reelection of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Sowore, a former chairman of Ese-odo Local Government Area of the state said the decision to join APC was to support the good work done by Governor Akeredolu and ensure that he wins the October 10 governorship poll.

He said “Aside the outstanding performances of our governor, it is only morally just for the entire state to allow the governor complete eight years in the interest of the zoning system.

“We in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state are people of character and integrity. The Governor should not use the attitude of the estranged deputy governor as a yardstick to judge us.

“In any case, Akeredolu is even more of a quality candidate as an indigene of Ese-Odo than the man who is claiming Ese-Odo. Our people should note that we have got a more experienced and quality person in Akeredolu than anyone.

Receiving the defectors, the state chairman of APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin lauded Sowore for his courage, saying the array of supporters he had brought on board showed he meant business.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo charged the leadership of the APC in Ese Odo Local Government Area to stand firm and repeat the feat achieved during the July 20 governorship primary.

“If we were united four years ago by delivering over 80 percent for Akeredolu, now that we are more united than ever before, we will not do less. Ignore whatever anyone says about third force, it is a tough fraud not third force because they are singing about a pregnancy that had been aborted on the journey,” Ojogo stressed.