Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons were on Saturday arrested by a combined team of security operatives in Emure Ile in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State for allegedly being in possession of fake Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

The two persons were on queue at unit 16, ward 11, Oja Obada area of the town when they were arrested.

The suspects were young individuals said to be between 18 and 20 years of age.

It was learnt that the suspects had made attempts to vote with PVCs that did not bear their names but caught in the process.

The suspects, Daily Sun gathered were whisked away by security operatives despite pleas by some political leaders in the area.

It was gathered that the Police later detained the suspects.