Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The convoy of the Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, was yesterday attacked in Ipele and Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state by suspected heavily armed political thugs.

Also, a PDP member identified as Amuda Sikiru was shot in the face and abdomen during the campaign rally in Owo by suspected thugs allegedly working for the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The victim was rushed to the state specialist hospital, Akure where he is still receiving medical treatment.

Also wounded were Messes Taye Akintufede and Seun Ogunlade who were also rushed to the same hospital.

Besides, it was gathered that some campaign vehicles of the PDP were damaged during the rally, while one of the convoy’s campaign trucks was completely burnt down.

The Director, Media and Research, Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organization, Mr Samuel Fasua who confirmed the incident said earlier, armed hoodlums also blocked the entry point to Ipele community, Jegede’s maternal home, and attempted to turn back the campaign team.

He said: “this spate of attack on our members by the ruling party in the state is threatening the peace of the state and is apparently intended to cause violence ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police, the human rights community and other international bodies to come to our rescue in Ondo State.

“We want a free and fair election, but the party in power does not,” Fasua said.