Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Action Alliance (AA) in Ondo State has threatened to take over the reins of government from Mr Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 governorship election.

The party had at its governorship primary election held in Akure the state capital unanimously elected Mr Joshua Adewole as its governorship candidate.

Adewole, while speaking with newsmen after the election, said the AA would use all arsenals available to it to ensure that it wins the governorship election.

He said both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed with poor performance, saying AA remained the only hope of the people.

Adewole promised to generate over 10,000 jobs for the teeming youths within the first year of his administration.