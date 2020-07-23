Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
The Action Alliance (AA) in Ondo State on Thursday threatened to take
over the reins of government from Mr Rotimi Akeredolu of the All
Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 governorship election.
The party had at its governorship primary election held in Akure the
state capital unanimously elected Mr Joshua Adewole as its
governorship candidate.
Adewole, while speaking with newsmen after the election said the AA
would use all arsenals at its disposure to ensure that it wins the
governorship election.
According to him the AA is the hope of the people of the state as both
the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC have failed the people
as a result of maladministration and poor performances.
Highlighting his programmes for the state if elected, Adewole promised
to generate over 10,000 jobs for the teeming youths within the first
year of his administration.
He said he had already entered into agreement with some foreign
companies to invest in the state, stressing that “some foreign
investors had assured of their readiness to invest in the state as
soon as we get into power and this will ameliorate the sufferings of
the masses as there will be enough jobs in the state.”
The governorship candidate also promised to invest into the education
and agricultural sectors by encouraging people to take interest in
farming through access to loans and provisions of agricultural
machinery.
He enjoined the people of the state to support the AA in its desire to
end poor governance in the state and bring a new face to government.
Leave a Reply