Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Action Alliance (AA) in Ondo State on Thursday threatened to take

over the reins of government from Mr Rotimi Akeredolu of the All

Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 governorship election.

The party had at its governorship primary election held in Akure the

state capital unanimously elected Mr Joshua Adewole as its

governorship candidate.

Adewole, while speaking with newsmen after the election said the AA

would use all arsenals at its disposure to ensure that it wins the

governorship election.

According to him the AA is the hope of the people of the state as both

the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC have failed the people

as a result of maladministration and poor performances.

Highlighting his programmes for the state if elected, Adewole promised

to generate over 10,000 jobs for the teeming youths within the first

year of his administration.

He said he had already entered into agreement with some foreign

companies to invest in the state, stressing that “some foreign

investors had assured of their readiness to invest in the state as

soon as we get into power and this will ameliorate the sufferings of

the masses as there will be enough jobs in the state.”

The governorship candidate also promised to invest into the education

and agricultural sectors by encouraging people to take interest in

farming through access to loans and provisions of agricultural

machinery.

He enjoined the people of the state to support the AA in its desire to

end poor governance in the state and bring a new face to government.