Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday night met with former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko in Ondo over the candidacy of Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The meeting which started at 9.00pm, at the residence of Mimiko in Ondo town, it was gathered lasted for about two hours.

Although details of the meeting were not disclosed, it was learnt that the meeting was not unconnected with the forthcoming governorship election in the state and the need for Mimiko to support Jegede.

Makinde who is the only governor elected on the platform of the PDP in the South West was alleged to be one of the sponsors of Jegede, who is his lawyer.

Jegede had emerged the governorship candidate of the PDP, having defeated other aspirants of the party including the state deputy governor,Mr Agboola Ajayi in a keenly contested primary election.

But, speculations are rife that Ajayi had perfected arrangements to join the Mimiko led Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and contest under the platform of the party.

The visit of Makinde to Mimiko was the second in the last few weeks and the bottom line of the visit according to sources was to convince Mimiko to work for Jegede.

Makinde had visited Mimiko on June 26, 2020 to get the former Governor’s support for Jegede, his enstranged godson, and former Attorney General and commissioner for Justice in his (Mimiko) eight years administration.