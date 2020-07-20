Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede has declared that the interest of the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi to run for governorship election under the party is not a threat to his ambition of contesting again.

He said the deputy governor who recently joined the PDP cannot pose any challenge to him or his ambition.

Jegede who addressed newsmen at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) correspondents chapel in Akure, noted that the interest of Ajayi in the governorship race does not affect him by any means.

He said he has the control of the party loyalists in all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, having contested on the platform of the party in 2016.

“I contested against his boss, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in 2016 and I came second. Myself and his boss are those who contested in 2016. If Akeredolu was not a threat to me in 2016, his deputy cannot be a threat to me or my ambition in 2020,” he stressed.

The governorship aspirant noted that his credentials are intimidating and good enough to speak for him.

Jegede who was the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General during the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, said the PDP will win the governorship election come October 10.