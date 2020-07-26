Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Indications emerged, yesterday, that the embattled deputy governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, may dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) following his inability to emerge the governorship candidate of the PDP.

Ajayi was said to have met with the former governor of the state and national leader of the ZLP, Dr Olusegun Mimiko. Although details of their meeting were not made public, it was speculated that Ajayi was seeking the endorsement of Mimiko and his supporters to emerge the governorship candidate of the ZLP.

It was gathered that Ajayi had Friday night met former Governor Olusegun Mimiko at his residence in Ondo to discuss the possibility of flying the party’s ticket. The meeting came few hours after the governorship candidate of the PDP, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, visited Ajayi at his Okitipupa residence as part of his reconciliation moves after the primary election that produced him.

Sources within the ZLP revealed that Ajayi was begging Mimiko to give him the governorship ticket of the party.

Already, ZLP had elected Hon Rotimi Benjamin as its candidate for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state, but it was learnt that the party was considering substituting his name with that of Ajayi if the negotiation works.

However, findings revealed that Mimiko had not given a definite answer to Ajayi’s request.