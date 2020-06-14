Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The frosty relationship between the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Agboola Ajayi and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mr Ifedayo Abegunde may have deepened as the two principal officers of the state government have continued to boycott government functions.

Both Akeredolu and Abegunde had reportedly been at loggerhead for over a month over issues bothering on the second term ambition of the Governor.

The state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi and Akeredolu are also said to be at war over issues relating to the next governorship election in the state.

While Akeredolu is nursing a second term ambition, the Deputy Governor was also alleged to be interested in his boss position, though he has not made his decision public.

It was alleged that Ajayi is making moves to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the governorship election and he has not denied the allegation openly.

In his own case, the SSG is not hidding the frosty relationship between him and the Governor as he often shun government activities and political programmes of Governor Akeredolu.

Abegunde, was missing at the government house, where the nomination form was presented to Governor Akeredolu after it was obtained by some of his appointees.

He also shunned an event organized by Ibi Giga Ambassadors, a group championing the second term bid of Akeredolu.

The SSG was equally absent at a programme where vehicles were presented to supporters of Governor Akeredolu at the weekend.

Unlike Akeredolu’s Deputy, Agboola Ajayi who was said to be at the verge of joining the PDP, Abegunde was allegedly working for Dr Segun Abraham, a governorship aspirant of the APC.

Although the SSG has not resigned his appointment from the cabinet of Akeredolu, it was alleged that he was planning to be running mate of Abraham.