Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has expressed confidence that APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu will replicate, in the October 10, Ondo State governorship election, the victory Godwin Obaseki recorded in Edo state last weekend. Okechukwu, who hinged his confidence on the similarities between Akeredolu and Obaseki, insisted that he has no iota of fears for Akeredolu winning the forthcoming poll. Okechukwu, who is also a member of the APC’s Ondo State governorship elections campaign Council, told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, that having devoted much more resources in the past four years on physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure he will win.”I don’t harbour any fear of APC winning Ondo State. Excellencies Akeredolu and Obaseki share a lot in common. One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure. This is why some elites are antagonistic to both.

“Secondly, both diligently reconciled with their fellow governorship aspirants within their parties thus going into the election with the spirit of internal democracy advantage.”Thirdly, they both won same candidates in 2016 and one does not see the danger doomsayers are hyping. Fourthly, don’t forget that they are products of our great party, APC,” he said.

Reminded that President Buhari has vowed to uphold the best tenets of free and fair election as the bedrock of democracy, Okechukwu stated: “Yes Mr President’s position of non-interference and creation of level playing field is a good omen to our fledgling democracy and is no matter particular hinderance to Akeredolu’s chances of winning next month’s Ondo State governorship election.

“The Aketi, I know, has no damaging bargage and all the tendencies in APC are solidly behind him, unlike what happened in Edo APC governorship election,” he argued.

Informed of the warning by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), that Ondo State is not a conquered people or territory and anyone coming to rig should vanish such idea, Okechukwu quipped: “Guess what, we will hear many stories like that as we approach the election.”If Aketi didn’t keep his house in order, by diligently rallying the support of his former traducers like Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Ife Oyedele, Olusola Oke (SAN) among others, one could have bordered about the said statement,” he said.