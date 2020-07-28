Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Indications have emerged that Ondo State Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 gubernatorial election, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has picked Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running mate for the election.

Although Akeredolu has not made the choice of Ayedatiwa formal, or publicly announced it, it was leanrt that he has already submitted the name to his inner caucus for consideration.

The Governor may this week send the name to the party for approval, barring any last minute change of plans.

It was gathered that the name of Ayedatiwa has been considered by some close associates of Governor Akeredolu, especially members of his Aketi political group.

Also, members of the Akeredolu Campaign Organization were said to be in the know of the development.

Ayedatiwa, a former representative of the state on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) hails from Ilaje Local Government Area of the state like the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

It is believed that the running mate to Akeredolu will come from Ondo South senatorial district, since his enstranged deputy, Mr Ajayi is from the zone.

Although, it was not clear whether or not the party zone the deputy governorship position to the southern senatorial district, it is believed that since the governorship candidate is from Ondo North, his running mate will come from either the central of southern senatorial district.