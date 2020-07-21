Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has promised to reconcile with all the aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

Akeredolu, who emerged winner of the APC governorship primary election held on Monday and Tuesday, said he was ready to apologise to all members of the party and others that he might have offended in the course of discharging his duties as the governor of the State.

Governor Akeredolu had polled total votes of 2,588 to defeat his closest rival, Chief Olusola Oke, who polled 262, Olaide Adelami, who had four votes, Mrs Jumoke Anifowose, who polled two votes, Olusola Iji, who had nine votes, and Isaac Kekemeke, who polled 19 votes.

The governor of Kogi State and Chairman of the governorship primary election committee, Mr Yahaya Bello, who announced Akeredolu as the flag-bearer of the APC to contest in the October gubernatorial election, said Akeredolu won the election through a transparent process.

He said the election that produced Akeredolu was not only free and fair but also credible.

The governor, in his acceptance speech, dedicated his victory to God and all members of the APC in the State, stressing that the struggle to rule the State for a second term has just begun.

‘I will not hesitate to apologise to those that I have offended in APC. This is not a time to fight but a time to unite together and fight the battle ahead of us together as a family,’ the governor said.

Akeredolu said his victory at the primary election was a birthday gift for him as his birthday coincided with the election, saying that ‘nothing more befitting, nothing more edifying could be my birthday gift other than this victory. I, therefore, appreciate all our members for this gift.’

He called on all the aspirants who contested against him to team up with him, saying that the ‘election is over, it is now time for us to come together as members of the same family.’