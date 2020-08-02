Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Indigenes of Akure living in the United Kingdom under the auspices of Akure Descendants Union (ADU) have hailed the choice of Mr Eyitayo Jegede as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The group expressed the belief that the enviable pedigree of Jegede coupled with the yearnings of the people to live a better life would facilitate his overall victory at the poll after the general election.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of the union, Anthony Faleyimu and the secretary, Adewale Ogunlade the group described Jegede as a worthy indigene of Akure who is determined to serve his people.

The group state that “we the indigenes of Akure in the United Kingdom are indeed happy and we are praying fervently to have Jegede as the next governor of Ondo State .

“The impressive victory you had in the primary poll clearly demonstrates the solid trust and confidence that the people of Ondo State have in your vision and dedication to the progress and prosperity of the state and we are pledging our allegiance and support for you in this God’s own project.

“With your proven integrity and humane disposition, we have no doubt that Ondo State electorates irrespective of party affiliation will use their votes to see you occupying Alagbaka seat of power on February 24,2021.”

The group lamented that the citizens of the state are not enjoying the best of time at present because of harsh policies especially skyrocketed tuition in all tertiary institutions in the state, high cost of access to health facilities, heavy taxation on pauperised citizenry and massive unemployment.

To this end, the group urged eligible voters in the state and Akure indigenes in particular to rally support for the PDP and its candidate, in order to enjoy the real dividends of democracy.

The Akure group pledged to do everything possible to facilitate victory for Jegede, assuring that he (Jegede) will bring succour to the people through robust governance.