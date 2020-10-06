Romanus Ugwu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and member of the APC National Campaign Council on Ondo State governorship election, Osita Okechukwu, has expressed confidence that the alliance of 11 missionary political parties will not stop the incumbent governor and APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu, from emerging victorious in this weekend’s governorship election.

Okechukwu argued that Akeredolu’s victory is not only because of his incumbency pole advantage, but his sterling performance in his first term.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), maintained that Akeredolu has done well in the provision of physical infrastructure for the people, across the three senatorial zones in the state within the limited resources of Ondo State.

He further insisted his achievements extended beyond his Ondo North senatorial district to his two co-contestants, Central and Southern Senatorial District of Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi, respectively.

According to him, Ondo State people yearning for more would vote for the APC candidate to consolidate on the numerous gains made so far, in his first tenure through prudent management of scarce state resources.

He also assured that having diligently reconciled with all the other governorship aspirants in the APC, Akeredolu has a firm structure on ground and will thus go into Saturday’s election with the spirit of internal democracy advantage.

“The APC National Campaign Council sent some of us to Ondo State for on the spot assessment of our chances, we spent seven days mingling with people of all classes and cadre. To be frank, without being immodest, Aketi’s chances of winning the election hover between 55-58 per cent. Take this to the bank and please permit me to name some projects executed and the ongoing ones.

“Infrastructure wise, he has performed creditably well in Akure, building roads, schools and hospitals among others. In road construction, he has completed 125 kilometres of roads while work is ongoing on 279 kilometres, to be completed in his second tenure.

“The Okitipupa road, which was in a deplorable state under previous governments, has been fully rehabilitated by the Akeredolu government. He dualised the road in Akoko, Ondo South. He built roads in Irele. His target is to complete 700 kilometres of roads before the completion of his second tenure,” Okechukwu said.

Speaking further, the VON DG said: “He built Ore Bridge in Ondo South senatorial district and that bridge not only serves the people of Ondo State and the South West as a whole, but has also become a gateway to other parts of the country.”

In the industrial sector, Okechukwu continued, Akeredolu established the Ore industrial park, and has attracted not less than 10 industries to Ondo State, comprising both foreign and local investors.

“Methinks that Akeredolu and Ondo State will benefit more from Mr. President’s move to exploit the huge Bitumen deposit in the State. And the people are conscious to hook up to federal centre. They cherish the immense infrastructural investment Mr. President has bequeathed to South West, like modern standard gauge railways,” he said.

“Akeredolu upgraded the University of Medical Sciences in Ondo State. He did not stop there. He built a teaching hospital and today, 15 of its courses have been accredited. Akeredolu also upgraded University in Okitipupa.

“In the health sector, he devoted much attention, built primary health centres and two 200-bedded hospitals in Ondo and Akure. Added to his uncommon interest in the health sector is the Ondo State Health Insurance scheme, to guarantee adequate and affordable healthcare in the State. He is also building a school of medical health.”

“In Ondo South also, he reticulated water in Ilaje, built several primary schools. Coming to security, which is very important and indispensable for development to thrive, the people believe strongly that Akeredolu will strengthen the Amotekun in his second tenure,” he rolled out his achievements.