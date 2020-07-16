Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination Screening Appeal Committee for the party’s governorship primary in Ondo State has cleared 12 aspirants contending to be the party’s candidate.

The 12 aspirants are to contest the governorship primary holding in the state on Monday, July 20.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Thursday through the state publicity secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaiye.

He said that the screening appeal committee had submitted its report to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The 12 aspirants cleared are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjemi, Olayide Adelami, Kekemeke Duerimini Isaacs and Olusola Oke.

Others are Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Olajumoke Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinola, Adetula Olubukola, Abraham Olusegun and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

The aspirants have intensified their campaign efforts, even as they continue to lobby delegates for the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had penultimate week informed that the party would adopt indirect primary election.