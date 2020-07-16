Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, chairman constituted APC Primary Election Committee ahead of the state’s October 10, 2020 governorship poll.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a statement he issued on Thursday, announced that Chris Baywood Ibe, will head the nine-man Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee. The statement further disclosed that the two committees will be inaugurated on Friday by the Chairman APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni at the party’s national secretariat.

“Ahead of the APC Ondo State governorship primary election slated for July 20, 2020, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has constituted Primary Election and Appeal Committees.

“The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello will chair the Primary Election Committee while Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

Other memebers of the Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Committee, are; Olorogun o’tega Emerhor will serve as Secretary while Alwan Hassan, Samuel Sambo, Hajiya Binta Salihu, Emma Andy, Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu, Margret Ngozi Igwewill serve as members.”

The statement further announced that members of the Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee include; Abdulmimuni Okara, Secretary, Festus Fientes, Okon Owoefiak, ABBA Isah, Umar Duhu, Sani El-katuzu, Osuere Eunice, Emeka Agaba as member.

It further stated that; “Both Committees will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat on Friday July 17, 2020.”